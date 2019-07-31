Kathy Kuhni Rees

1947-2019
How do you sum up the life of one of the most kind and loving individuals to have ever walked this earth? You can’t, because there simply aren’t adequate words to describe the Converse-wearing angel Heaven just got.
Katherine Kuhni Rees, 71 years young, passed away at home in the loving arms of her family on Saturday, July 27, 2019 after living with cancer for over a decade.
Kathy was born November 5, 1947 in Provo, Utah to Theron Valeo and Anne Bray Kuhni. She grew up in a loving home alongside her beloved older sister, Diann, and mischievous younger brother, Dallan.
Some of her most treasured memories include working with the Cox family at the Pioneer Twin Drive-In in Provo.
After dating for 10 years...10 YEARS...she married John Morris Rees on August 14, 1973. Kathy and John raised their two children, Dallan and Sydney, in Aberdeen, Washington where John was a practicing obstetrician.
Kathy was, and still is, a woman of strong faith. She served as an early-morning seminary teacher, Relief Society and Young Women’s President, and in various other callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was also an active member of her community, volunteering her time and many talents.
Her earthly life was filled with positivity and selfless acts of service. After being diagnosed with cancer, she helped establish the Breast Cancer Alliance of Grays Harbor—a non-profit organization established for the purpose of reaching out a hand of support and healing to individuals affected by breast cancer in Grays Harbor, Washington.
Kathy, John, their children and their spouses, and grandchildren all found their way back to the Provo area where they’ve enjoyed the ability to have Sunday dinners and be involved in each other’s daily lives.
Survivors include her husband, John Morris Rees; son, David Dallan (Dana) Rees; daughter, Sydney Rees (Brandon) Chappell; grandchildren, Brayden Valeo Rees and Jameson David Chappell; sister, Diann (Craig) Smith; sister-in-law, Cindy (Dallan) Kuhni; and many loved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Theron Valeo and Anne Bray Kuhni; and her brother, Theron Dallan (Cindy) Kuhni.
A celebration of Kathy’s amazing life will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Edgemont Stake Center, 303 West 3700 North, Provo, Utah 84604. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects to Kathy and her family Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Berg Mortuary, 185 E Center Street, Provo, Utah 84606. A viewing will precede the celebration on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Edgemont Stake Center from 9:00-10:30 a.m. Celebration attendees are encouraged to wear Converse All Stars (or similar sneakers) and happy colors (bonus points for gingham prints). A graveside service will follow the celebration at Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bergmortuary.com.
Finally, Kathy’s family would like to thank and extend their love to the medical professionals who were integral in her care and to all of her friends who bolstered her positivity—you helped give us all the precious gift of time. Her family invites all to continue Kathy’s legacy by choosing positivity and kindness over negativity.
“When given the choice between being right and being kind, choose kind.”