1936-2019
Kay Beck Walker, 83, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away August 22, 2019 at the UVRMC in Provo, Utah due to heart failure.
Kay was born Jan 24, 1936 in Lehi, UT, to Samuel Henson and Afton Beck Walker. He graduated from American Fork High School, then enlisted in the US Navy, traveling the Pacific and being stationed in San Diego, CA. He married his lifetime sweetheart, Jolene Snell Pulsipher on November 3, 1972. They enjoyed their 46-year marriage in Spanish Fork, UT, where Kay, until his retirement, was a salesman for Miller Trailer Sales.
Kay was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as well as the Elks and VFW. He was an avid golfer, loved camping and playing weekly card games of “Sluff” with his brothers. His greatest joy, however, was his family, each of whom he considered a treasure. All who met Kay became immediate friends.
Kay is survived by his wonderful wife, Jolene; children Kathie (John) Rockwell, Kim (Rob) Price, Dennis (Tracy) Pulsipher, Lorraine (Steve) Tanner, and Brad (Margie) Pulsipher; brothers Kent and Kurt Walker and 19 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren, who will sorely miss their Grandpa.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, August 27. 2019, 11:00-12:00, at the Mt. Nebo Ward Chapel, 1006 E 200 S, Spanish Fork, UT. A graveside service will follow, at 1:00 p.m. in the Evergreen Cemetery, 1997 S 400 E, Springville, UT.
The family wishes to thank all who have been a support during this time of mourning the loss of our husband, father, brother, uncle and friend.