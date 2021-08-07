1942-2021
Evelyn Kay Bird Armstrong, 78, passed away peacefully at her home in American Fork on Thursday, July 29, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Kay was born to Oliver Freeman and Eloise Metcalf Bird on August 3, 1942, at their home on 300 East in Springville, Utah — Just after midnight, and 30 minutes behind her identical twin sister Lynne.
She attended schools in Springville, Utah and graduated from Springville High School in 1960. Although her formal education ended with high school, her desire to learn did not. She continued her education by attending continuing education courses, traveling domestic and abroad, listening to others, and had a great love for reading.
Just four months after graduating from high school, Kay married Stephen C. Wiscombe on September 7, 1960, in Salt Lake City. This union resulted in the birth of three boys. (LaMar, Lawrence, and John) However, the marriage didn't last and in 1969 they were divorced.
On March 31, 1970, she married James H. Armstrong in Orem, Utah. Jim brought four children (Jimmy, Jane, Dice, and John) to this marriage. Jim and Kay were fortunate to have two beautiful daughters (Nina and Angel) together. They celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary prior to his passing in 2016.
Kay had a zest for life and was blessed with the energy to maintain it. Besides being a twin, raising her children, and attending to her husband, she also had many hobbies. She was a gifted artist with oils, watercolors, pencils, and porcelain. She was a talented seamstress and interior designer. As a young woman she participated in sports and excelled in softball, tennis, racquet ball and karate. She was an avid reader and especially enjoyed historical non-fiction, and religious topics.
Kay loved nature and animals, and they were often the subjects of her artwork. She was seldom seen without one of her adored pet companions. Kay constantly filled her life, her mind, and her home with beauty.
She loved the Lord and cherished her membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She joyfully served in multiple callings, but her focus was out of the spotlight — quietly serving those that needed help the most.
Kay is survived by her five children; LaMar (Julie) Wiscombe, Lawrence (Maria) Wiscombe, John (Mindi) Wiscombe, Nina Armstrong, Angel Armstrong; three stepchildren, Jimmy Armstrong, Jane (Craig) Holdaway and Dice Armstrong; two brothers, Phil (Katherine) Bird, Wally (Pat) Bird and two sisters Lorna (Ken) Snyder and LuAnn (Fred) Grazzini. She also leaves behind 25 grandchildren, and 38 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband James H. Armstrong, her twin sister Eloise Lynne Heath, and a stepson, John Leland Armstrong.
A viewing will be held Monday evening, August 9th, at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 East 200 South in Springville, Utah from 6 until 8 pm. There will be no viewing held on Tuesday morning prior to the funeral.
A funeral celebration will be from 11:30 am - 12:30 pm on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at the Sunset Hill 1st Ward, located at 949 North 540 West, American Fork, Utah 84003.
Interment will be in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery, at 1997 South 400 East, in Springville, Utah.