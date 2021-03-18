Kaye Dickson Phelps Ashby
Kaye Dickson Ashby peacefully passed from this life to the next on March 15, 2021, at her home surrounded by family. After suffering from an aortic dissection, she defied all odds and was able to return home from the hospital to enjoy three wonderful days highlighted by many visits from family and friends who came to express their love and bask in her warm smile one more time.
It was a warm summer day on July 26, 1932, when Kaye Dickson was born in Ogden, Utah to Ross and Genevieve Sill Dickson. She was raised in the beautiful green valley of Morgan, Utah and always said, "You can take the girl out of Morgan, but you can never take Morgan out of the girl."
Kaye graduated from Morgan High School and Weber State College. She was married in the Salt Lake Temple in 1952 to David Nosay Phelps. After a divorce, Kaye raised her only daughter, Karen, as a single mother, deciding to return to school to become a teacher so they would have the same school schedule. Kaye was an excellent and beloved teacher, teaching first and third grades in Morgan and Nebo school districts. One student recently said about Kaye, "I don't remember much about elementary school, but I remember how Mrs. Phelps made me feel."
In 1970, Kaye married Merrill Holt Ashby, moved to Spanish Fork, Utah, and became the mother of three stepsons. Later, she faithfully cared for Merrill for many years when he was suffering with Parkinson's disease. Merrill died on November 23, 2001.
Kaye was valiant in her testimony of Jesus Christ and served in many capacities in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her favorite calling was as a gospel doctrine teacher. She was a temple worker for many years in both the Provo and Payson Utah LDS Temples and completed a service mission at LDS Employment in Springville, Utah.
Kaye was a friend to all and had a generous heart, always looking for ways to reach out and help others. She loved her experiences when participating in humanitarian projects in Kenya, Guatemala, and Mexico and projects closer to home.
She loved to travel and see the world. Favorites were whale-watching in Depoe Bay, Oregon and garden tours throughout the world. In earlier years, she enjoyed fishing, camping, and time spent at the cabin she built with her husband, Merrill. Her greatest hobby was anything to do with Brigham Young University! She was the #1 BYU football fan. At every home game, she was in her seat on the 45th yard line, often accompanied by a grandchild. No one was more enthusiastic at, "Rise and Shout, the Cougars are out!" than Kaye.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a brother, Neil S Dickson; and son-in-law, Stephen R. Bastow. Oh, the reunion she is surely enjoying!
Kaye is survived by her daughter, Karen Phelps Bastow-Christian (Wayne); three stepsons, Wade C. Ashby (Alice); Roy C. Ashby (Marni); and Dale C. Ashby (Ping); a brother, Jan Dickson (Carolyn); and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Hope Dickson. Also surviving her are 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren who are the lights of her life, as well as many in-laws and friends who she loved as her own.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 18, from 6-8:00 p.m. at Wing Mortuary, 118 E. Main Street, Lehi, UT. A graveside service will be held at the South Morgan Cemetery, 335 S. State Street, Morgan, UT, in the family plot.
In lieu of flowers, please do a random act of kindness in Kaye's honor, for someone in need.
Love you forever, Mom!