KayLynn VanLeuven Palmer
KayLynn VanLeuven Palmer, 66, of Lindon, Utah, passed away in her home surrounded by family and friends on May 13, 2021.
KayLynn was born on August 17, 1954 in Provo, Utah, to Ivan and Marilyn VanLeuven. She was the oldest of three children, being a great big sister to her brother Michael, and her sister, Jill.
She attended Windsor Elementary, Orem Jr. High, and Orem High School, where she was a very proud member of the marching band. After graduation, she attended Snow College.
She married the love of her life, Parley Palmer, on April 4, 1985 and they were sealed together in the Manti Temple a year later.
She enjoyed many activities throughout her lifetime. She loved to waterski and hike. She made it a goal to hike to the top of Timpanogos every five years, beginning with her 45th birthday year. She kept this goal for twenty years. You could also find her hiking to the many waterfalls in Yellowstone with her son, grandsons, nieces, and nephews every year. She played softball for ten years on her son's coed team and loved every minute of it. She was always active and eventually even took up running. You could find her running every year in the Lindon Days 5k.
KayLynn was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved her many callings. She served in the Primary, the Young Women's program, and loved her many musical callings. The only thing she didn't like was being released.
She was an avid BYU football fan and attended games with her dad up until his passing in 2011. A highlight of her life was having Ty Detmer stop by the house to present her with an autographed ball. She also loved watching the Utah Jazz and was a fan no matter how they did.
KayLynn loved her family, and especially her grandkids and nieces and nephews. She was always at concerts, ball games, school programs, or any other activity in which they participated. She was an absolute ball of energy, and brought that energy with her everywhere she went. She was fiercely loyal to her friends and family, and would do anything for them.
KayLynn is survived by her husband, Parley Palmer; her son, Ryan (Amanda) Palmer; step-sons, Todd (Jodi) Palmer, Michael (Sara) Palmer, Matthew (Monet) Palmer; mother, Marilyn VanLeuven; sister, Jill (Garth) Christensen; and many beloved grandkids, nieces, and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father, Ivan VanLeuven; her brother, Michael VanLeuven; her maternal grandparents, Jack Daniels Thomas and Mary Snyder; and her paternal grandparents, Calvin Jabez VanLeuven and Ellen Lucietta McCombs.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, May 22nd, at 11:00 am, at the Lindon 19th Ward, 731 East Center Street, Lindon, Utah, where Viewings will be held Friday, May 21st from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and prior to services on Saturday from 10:00 to 10:30 am. Interment in Lindon City Cemetery.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com.