Kearn Guarnett Kendall
Kearn Guarnett Kendall passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 in Provo, Utah at the age of 80. He was born on September 21,1940 to Fred Guarnett Kendall and Adelia "Della" Ryan Kendall in Nephi, Utah.
Kearn spent his boyhood in Nephi riding horses, fishing, and helping his dad on the family farms. When he was in 7th grade his family moved to Cedar Avenue in Provo. He attended Farrer Junior High School, where he quickly made many friends after winning a school boxing match. Kearn graduated from Provo High School in 1958 where he was an offensive and defensive starter for the football team. After graduation, Kearn worked as a firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service.
From 1960 to 1962 Kearn served a full-time mission in the Southern Australian Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, under the leadership of Presidents John O. Simonsen and Bruce R. McConkie. A highlight of his mission was playing for the Mormon Yankees basketball team on national television.
The day after he returned from his mission, he met Vicki Colleen Rider at Brigham Young University. After their first date Vicki said, "If I don't marry Kearn Kendall, I will have to settle for second best." They were married in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple on May 11,1963. Together they continued their education, started their family, and purchased their first home on Briar Avenue before settling in the Grandview area of Provo.
Kearn graduated from BYU in 1965 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Management with minors in statics, economics, and accounting. Kearn worked for 36 years in sales, including 27 years with Bristol Laboratories as a Pharmaceutical Sales Representative. His talent, hard work, and his exceptional interpersonal skills helped him earn many prestigious sales awards including Bristol's highest honor, "Bristol's Best."
As a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Kearn served in bishoprics, high councils, and was a gifted teacher. He especially enjoyed serving with the youth, and as a Branch President at the Provo Missionary Training Center.
Kearn's greatest joy was his family. He loved taking his family on business trips, one-on-one dates, summer trips to San Diego, to parks, plays, movies, rodeos, and sporting events. Kearn will be remembered for his love of the gospel of Jesus Christ, his love of family and friends, and for his magnificent sense of humor. He and Vicki loved raising their family in the Grandview area, where they developed life-long friendships for over 45 years.
In December of 2016 Vicki passed away from ALS. Kearn is survived by his seven children: Tamra Curtis (Michael), Debra Thorpe (Mark), James (Melissa), Richard, David, Kathryn Napierski (Zac), and Kristin Nuttall (Craig), 37 grandchildren (9 granddaughters and 28 grandsons), and 4 great grand-children. He is also survived by his two sisters, Carol Lee Price and Sheila Kendall Fortner. He was preceded in death by his wife, Vicki, brother, Nilan Pickering, and great-grandson, EJ Curtis.
Due to the current circumstances, a private family funeral will be streamed live on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. via Facebook (no Facebook account needed). Click on the link provided at on his obituary at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com. Burial will be in the Provo City Cemetery. The family wishes to thank the wonderful caregivers and staff at Legacy Village of Provo. Condolences may be expressed to the family at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.