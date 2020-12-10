Keith Lenard Makin
On the morning of December 7, 2020, Keith Lenard Makin, 82, passed through the veil to join with family and friends who had gone before. He was born October 14, 1938 in American Fork, Utah to Joseph Peter Makin and Lucile Hebertson Makin. He married Valdean Harris October 11, 1958. To this union, five children were born: Dennis Keith (Veloy), Michael Dean (Linda), Sheri Lynn Carter, Dale Roger, Cynthia Dawn Makin. They were later divorced. He married Ruth Aileen Greenland on August 1, 1978 in American Fork, Utah. They were blessed with eight children: Miranda Sue Ercanbrack (Thomas), Michelle Jean Miller, Joseph Peter (Alicia), Mary Lou Petty (Chase), Danielle Marie Makin, Jennie Lynn Astle (Ryan), William Earl (Kate), Kathleen Ann Williams (Zack). Keith and Aileen were sealed to each other and to their children on December 21, 2012.
Keith had a very big heart and was always willing to lend a hand wherever needed. He was very loving, kind and thoughtful. He was a hard worker who was quick witted and could always make you laugh. He loved his family and was loved in return. He loved horses and being outside. He peddled produce throughout Utah and Nevada in his younger years. He then worked for Larsen's Market in Lehi before going to work for various bread companies for 43 years. He started with Associated Grocers and stayed each time the company he worked for was bought out by a different company. Before his retirement, Sara Lee bought the bread company. In addition to working for the bread companies, he also owned a farm where he raised many animals and grew his own food. He had a reputation as the best route salesman of the company. Keith will be missed by all those whose lives he touched.
He is survived by his wife Aileen, his children, 22 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, with another one on the way, and 6 of his siblings: Cleo, Mary Louise, Leland, Carol Jane, Thomas, and Merlin, and many nieces and nephews who will also miss him. Preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Joe Ray and Melvin, and a sister, Eliza.
Funeral services will be Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Anderson & Sons Mortuary Chapel, 49 East 100 North, American Fork. A viewing will be held Friday from 6-8 PM and Saturday from 9:45-10:45 AM all at the mortuary. Please see the Sign-up Genius link on Keith's obit page to schedule time to come. A Zoom link will also be provided at andersonmortaury.com for those that cannot participate in person.
