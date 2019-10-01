1949-2019
Keith Richard Newman, 69, of Orem passed away surrounded by his loving children on September 28, 2019.
Keith was born Oct 9th, 1949 to Richard and Ella Rose Pierce Newman in American Fork. He was raised in Orem along with his two sisters Jean and Joyce.
Keith married the love of his life, Venita RaNay Holman on April 14th, 1972 in the Provo Temple. Together they had five children, Rebecca, Richard, Trisha, Jeffrey and Christopher. Keith is preceded in death by his wife Venita, and two of his children, Rebecca and Richard.
Keith served an LDS mission in California and Finland. He also served as a Bishop in Orem UT. Keith was known to have a sharp mind and was very precise. He retired from Microsoft as a Programming Writer.
Keith had many artistic talents and hobbies. He was an avid knife collector, enjoyed being outdoors, was adept at oil painting, and collected canes which he was rarely seen without during his last years.
Keith is survived by his daughter, Trisha (Josh) Barlow, two sons, Jeffrey (Joy) Newman, Christopher (Rikki) Newman, 21 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be Wednesday October 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Aspen 4th Building 1600 North 828 West, Orem. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church prior to the services. Interment will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered online to the family at www.walkersanderson.com.