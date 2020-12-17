Keith Roy Snelson Dec 17, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Keith Roy Snelson Keith Roy Snelson, age 92, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 in Provo, UT. Arrangements entrusted to Nelson Family Mortuary, www.NelsonMortuary.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Keith Roy Snelson Nelson Provo Arrangement Pass Away Ut. Mortuary See what people are talking about at The Community Table!