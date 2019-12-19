1925-2019
Keith Whiteley Gordon passed away peacefully at home, December 16, 2019 surrounded by his family, at the age of 94. He will be greatly missed.
He was born August 7, 1925 to Robert and Anna Eliza Whiteley Gordon. He was raised in the Provo River bottoms and attended Lincoln High School, where he loved playing on the basketball team. At age 17, he enlisted in the United States Navy as one of the greatest generation, served honorably during World War II in the Pacific Islands and cherished meeting General MacArthur. He also found a love for boxing and enjoyed going from ship to ship for boxing matches.
After the war, he came home to Lake Shore, Utah where his family had purchased a dairy farm. He spent the rest of his career working with his brother Ted on Gordon Brothers Dairy. They also worked at the Lake Shore Elementary School, as custodians and school bus drivers.
While attending a weekend dance, he met Beth Francis and fell madly in love. They were married April 14, 1948 in the Salt Lake Temple by Joseph Fielding Smith.
He was thrilled to be blessed with five farm hands/sons, who worked hard beside him and learned important life lessons by his side. Later in life, they were finally blessed with the baby girl they wished for.
After a lifetime of waking up at 4:00 a.m., he and Beth retired and served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Wellington New Zealand Mission. They were faithful their entire lives and served every week in the temple.
Keith genuinely loved everyone and greeted everyone he met with a hug, a kiss and an I love you. We will sorely miss his love and affection.
He is survived by his children, Randy (JoAnn) of Lake Shore, Cregg (Susan) of Lake Shore, Brad (Jan) of Salem, Sheldon (Jenny) of Spanish Fork, Ron (Lynette) of Payson, and Elizabeth (Todd) Weiler of Woods Cross; 29 grandchildren and 53 great-grandchildren.
Keith was preceded in death by his sweetheart, Beth just six weeks prior to his passing; his parents; and his four older brothers.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lake shore 1st Ward Chapel, 5916 South 3200 West, Lake Shore, Utah. Family and friends may visit on Friday evening, December 20, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main Street, Spanish Fork, Utah, and on Saturday morning at the church from 9:45-10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to your favorite charity.