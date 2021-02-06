Kelley Brigham DeLaughter
February 2, 1962 - January 29, 2021
Kelley Brigham DeLaughter joined her dad, Ben Brigham Jr., in heaven on January 29, 2021. Kelley was born in Midland, Texas on February 2, 1962. She attended Midland High School and later went to Angelo State where she met David DeLaughter and started her family. She returned to Midland and found a new passion for her work in the cardiology field. She then moved to Wimberley, Texas with her children in order to be closer to family and eventually called the Austin area her home. The most important pieces of her life were her children, grandchildren, parents and siblings. She enjoyed music, laughter, cheering on her favored football teams and being in the great outdoors with her dogs. She leaves behind her son Joshua DeLaughter and his children Kami and Hailen who reside in Provo, Utah and her son Jason DeLaughter, his wife Sarah and children Bella, David and Lana who reside in Caguas, Puerto Rico. Kelley is survived by her mother Rose Brigham Klepfer, who she loved very much and her husband Tom Klepfer, her siblings, Bud Brigham and his wife Anne, David Brigham and his wife Terri, Lori Decker and her husband Thad, Vince Brigham and his wife Megan, Maria McGrady and her husband Joe and 18 nieces and nephews. Kelley will be remembered for her love of family, her compassion for animals and her love of song and dance. The family will be celebrating privately. "God Only Knows" If heaven is as beautiful as you, tis a dream come true! As beautiful as a West Texas Sunset. I will have no regrets. As clear as the Blanco River as the sun reflects the white stone beneath the sky. Who am I to ask why? As I catch a glance of the most beautiful clouds, I am reminded of how glorious it will be the day you welcome me. I shall not flee! The mirroring of the tall cypress billowing down the lazy river brings peace to a withered soul. Only you could know! A spiritual journey with a merciful God who loves me unconditionally is yet the most beautiful thing of all! I shall stand tall. written by Kelley DeLaughter