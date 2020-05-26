1984 - 2020
Our sweet Kellie Jean Burton Gandy passed away from this world the morning of May 22nd, 2020 in her home while sleeping. We are saddened beyond belief but so thankful that she is now released from her trials. She struggled for years with health issues and did so with strength beyond comprehension. One word used by others to describe her was tenacious.
She was born on August the 30th, 1984 in Provo, Utah. She is the fourth of four children born to Janet Aileen Voorhees Burton and Lawrence Glenn Burton. She attended all of her schooling in American Fork, Utah. On May 12th, 2006 she found and married a wonderful man, Richard Lee Gandy. He served her with total love and dedication. On May 18th, 2012 a miracle happened and a beautiful little daughter was born into their family. They named her Elle Merrin Gandy. She has been the joy of their lives. Kellie spent many happy days teaching Elle about heaven and Jesus Christ. Kellie was truly a choice daughter of her Heavenly Father and her faith never faltered. Right up to the end she knew that He would take care of her and whatever He had in store for her was good and she was ready to accept. When she felt like she could go no farther she would pray and ask Heavenly Father to help her open another door and she would move forward. By doing this she developed a strong testimony of prayer and divine guidance.
Kellie is survived by her beautiful daughter Elle, her husband Richard, his father Max Gandy (Chris) and Richard’s mother Janice Goodwin, Richard’s sisters, Nicole (Ken), Jessica (Bennett), and brothers David, Kevin, and Brad. Kellie is also survived by both of her parents and her brother Brandon, and sisters, Kimberly (Tyler) and Leslie (Matt) along with many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and aunts and uncles from both families. She was preceded in death by both sets of her grandparents.
She loved art and created many beautiful drawings that she gave away as she would create them. She was left handed and was blessed with delicate hands that could maneuver a pen or pencil to allow her to have beautiful handwriting. She would do one of her drawings and then do some calligraphy wording that made the art and the writing independent works of art.
Kellie also loved to go to fireworks displays and would drive anywhere in the valley to see them go off. She enjoyed riding motorcycles with Richard and rode many miles on the back seat. She loved being with her family and sharing her delicious banana ice cream. Because her name was Kellie Jean she was often called “Kellie Bean” or “Jean the Bean”! She once told her sister that the next time she saw her she was going to hug her so hard she would need an oxygen tank! Another favorite thing for Kellie was driving up the canyons along the Wasatch front. She loved driving over the Alpine loop and reveled in the beauty and the scenery.
Kellie had a talent for doing hard things. She taught herself how to juggle and she loved to entertain her family with her skills. She could really make a hula hoop fly around her! When she learned how to drive she wanted to learn how to drive a “stick shift”! “If I can drive a stick shift I can drive anything!”
Because of the times we are living in there will be no traditional church service for Kellie. There will however be a closed casket visitation at the funeral home for anyone who would like to come on Saturday, the 30th of May from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at Legacy Funeral Home located at 3595 N. Main in Spanish Fork, Utah. There will be a graveside service at the Spanish Fork Cemetery, 400 E 400 S, at 11:00 AM. If anyone would like to attend, it is the newer part of the cemetery and with few trees so we suggest you bring a folding chair and an umbrella. She would have loved to have anyone come. You can also view live-streaming of the service on Facebook on the Legacy Funerals & Cremations Facebook page.
