1974-2019
Kendily Barton Davis, passed away on August 13, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born February 23, 1974 in Provo, Utah to Warren Karl and Marcia Anderson Barton. She married Blake Reed Davis on September 22, 2001.
Kendily graduated from Springville High School in 1992 where she was active in the choir program and later attended Utah Valley University. She enjoyed spending time with her husband while working construction with him and as a family they loved horseback riding, camping and fishing. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She loved to cook and bake. She loved her house plants and even named each of them. Kendily was very giving so much so that she would give the shirt off her back if someone needed it. She loved her children and family. She was always the cool Mom that all the kids wanted to come to her house.
Kendily is survived by her parents, Karl and Marcia Barton, eight siblings, two daughters, Shaydee Thorn and Jainee Davis and son, Creg Davis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Blake Davis.
Graveside funeral services will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Salem City Cemetery, 130 E. 965 S., Salem, Utah. Family and friends may visit on Friday evening, August 16, from 6:00 — 8:00 p.m. at the Salem Stake Center Chapel, 470 E. Salem Canal Rd., Salem, Utah.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.walkerobits.com.