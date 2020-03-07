1942-2020
Kendra Wincott Hall, 77, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Provo, Utah. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Cascade 6th LDS Church ward building on 400 North and 400 East in Orem, Utah, at 11:00am. A visitation will be held on Sunday evening, March 8, from 6:00-8:00pm at Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 N. University Ave., Provo, with a second visitation before the services on Monday morning from 9:30-10:45 at the church building. The complete obituary can be viewed and condolences offered at www.NelsonMortuary.com.