1944-2019
Kenneth Carl Nix passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family after a brief battle with cancer.
Ken graduated from Orem HS and then attended BYU, participating in the Air Force ROTC and graduating in 1969 with a commission as an officer. At BYU, he met Myrna Adele Perrenoud, the love of his life, in the Harold B. Lee Library. After a short courtside, they were married in the Idaho Falls temple on June 7, 1969. After graduating from BYU, Ken served in the US Air Force as a missile launch officer in Missouri and then as a data base administrator in Nebraska, advancing to the rank of Captain.
A lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Ken enjoyed working in the Mount Timpanogos Temple every Thursday for the past 13 years. He also enjoyed teaching Gospel Doctrine in his local ward. He loved spending time with his family, reading, watching old movies and working on his computer. Ken loved the Gospel of Jesus Christ and was devoted to his faith throughout his life.
Ken is survived by his loving wife Myrna, his children Dan (Betsy), Kaysville, UT, Dave (Tammy), Houston, TX, Matt (Jessica), Orem, UT, and Becky Peterson (Scott), Chicago, IL and their 17 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth J and Ruth Nix and his daughter Michelle Goodman (Eric).
Funeral services will be held at the Lehi 7th Ward Chapel at address on Thursday, October 17th at 11 am. A viewing will be held from 9:30-10:30 am followed by the funeral services. Interment will take place at the Sandy City Cemetery. The full obituary can be viewed at wingmortuary.com.