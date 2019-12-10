1924-2019
Our beloved Kenneth “Doc” Creer died on December 4th at the age of 95 due to natural causes. He was born on September 22, 1924, to Lorin Beck and Ella Wilde Creer in Spanish Fork, Utah. He was the youngest of four siblings having an older sister, Jean, and two older brothers, Lorin Jr. and Max. He grew up in Leland, Utah, on the family farm and stayed to work on the farm during World War II while his brothers served in the military.
On April 10, 1945, he married Shirley Miller in the Salt Lake temple and began a life of 74 and a half years together. They are the proud parents of two sons, Kent and Paul, who died within seven months of one another over 46 years ago. For Kenneth and Shirley, this was the most difficult time of their lives, but they lived a very full life together despite the tragic deaths of their sons.
He began his years of education at Brigham Young University, graduating in 1950, then earned a Master’s Degree from Utah State University in 1952, and completed his education with a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine in 1955. Doc practiced medicine at the Alpine Animal Hospital with Dr. Tom Purvance for 22 years. Later in life, he again worked at Alpine with Dr. Vaughn Park before retiring at the age of 86.
He was an outstanding citizen in the city of Springville where he served as a Councilman for six years and as Mayor for eight years. He was appointed as Commissioner of Agriculture for the State of Utah by Governor Scott Matheson and served in that position for eight years. He served as the Utah state director of AARP for eight years. Doc was a great example of public service.
As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints he served as a teacher, bishop, bishopric councilor, high councilman, ward clerk and in his favorite role, scout master. He loved his scouts and he and his troop attended the Scout World Jamboree in 1967. Together, he and Shirley volunteered at the LDS Conference Center as host missionaries.
Doc and Shirley enjoyed their life together. They traveled with friends, played golf, and spent quality time with family and neighbors. They had a special time as hosts during the 2002 Winter Olympics held in Salt Lake City. Theirs was a true love story. Doc should be remembered as an outstanding family patriarch and a dedicated public servant.
Doc is preceded in death by his parents, his three siblings and their spouses, his two brothers-in-law and their spouses, and his sons, Kent and Paul. He is survived by his wife, Shirley, daughter-in-law, Sue Creer, grandchildren Jennifer (Will) Colosimo and Christopher (Kami) Creer, and great-grandchildren Hannah York, Isabella Colosimo, Alex Creer, Andrew Creer, Nick Creer and Ben Creer.
The family would like to extend our great appreciation and love to the staff of Abbington Assisted Living in Mapleton and our love to Paul Roberts for his tender care of both Doc and Shirley. Thank you so much, Paul.
Services will be held on Tuesday, December 10th at the Springville Stake Center located at 245 South 600 East at 11:00 a.m. Viewings will be held at Wheeler Mortuary located in Springville at 211 East 200 South from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, December 9th, and before the funeral from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the location of the funeral. To leave condolences, please visit www.wheelermortuaries.com.