Kenneth Edward Cross II
Kenneth Edward Cross II, dearly loved son of Edward and Patty Cross, passed away, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the age of 39. He was born in Provo, July 15, 1981. Family and friends always called him Kenner.
Kenner was raised in Orem and attended Hillcrest, Lakeridge and Orem High School. After graduation he made his home in Orem. Kenner was an accomplished lyricist, writing and producing many original songs; and is well-known in the rap music circles as having an exceptional rapping style. His hobbies included writing in his journals, watching movies with his family, art in many forms, and building motorized bikes.
Kenner is survived by his parents, Ed and Patty Cross of Orem, Utah; one sister, Aerielle (Drew) Orme of Gridley California and her children Grady, Deagen, Swayzee, and Rune Orme; and one brother, Austin (Rachel) Cross of Orem, Utah.
A viewing for family and friends will be held on Friday July 16, 2021, from 6-8 pm at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary located at 495 South State Street, Orem. Funeral services will be Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 11 am at the Hillcrest 4th Ward chapel, 440 E 800 South in Orem with a viewing that morning at the church from 9:30-10:30 prior to the services. Interment will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.