1950-2019
On a beautiful September morning, a precious red headed boy, Kenneth Kay Gren, was born to Kenneth Lyman Gren and Millie Amador Gren and from that point forward September 17, 1950, would never be the same: He was the first-born son and he lived up to that red hair.
He grew up in Orem and loved sports and enjoyed having his father as his coach. He excelled in all the sports he tried. He loved fishing and hunting and learned his trade of 42 years as a brick mason from his father. He worked on many schools, churches and businesses all over Utah. He was very proud to have worked on the Conference Center and the temple in Monterrey, Mexico.
He joined the Army right out of High School and was in Europe and Vietnam for three years and was so proud to be an American and to serve his country.
Kay had two sons, Brandon and Kolbe and his baby girl, Heather.
On March 20, 1993, he married the love of his life, Deborah Ann Wilson who was also his caregiver until the day of his death. He was able to stay at home because she could care for him. They were later sealed in the Mount Timpanogos temple; the greatest day for both of them.
He loved antique cars and belonged to car clubs and served in the presidencies of those clubs. He loved working on them as well as showing them. His ’56 Chevy Bel Air was his second love.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Gren; mother, Mille Gren; daughter, Heather Gren; sons, Brandon and Kolbe Gren; brothers, Gordy and David Gren and sister, Kristy Zimmerman.
He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Gren and sister, Juanita.
He will be sorely missed but by the grace of God will no longer suffer.
The family would like to thank the entire Battle Creek 4th ward for all of their love and help with him. Also, Dr. Sean Doyle and the Applegate home Health, especially Jay, Karen, Doug and Jeremy for the care they gave our beloved Kay. Also, Roma Kenney and family.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, October 29th, at 11:00 a.m., at the Battle Creek 4th Ward, 1106 E. 200 South, Pleasant Grove, Utah, where a Viewing will be held prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Interment with Military Honors in Pleasant Grove City Cemetery.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com.