Kenneth Wayne Wzorek
Kenneth Wayne Wzorek, 45, passed away unexpectedly with an unknown medical condition at his home
in Highland, UT on May 17, 2021. He was born January 5, 1976 in Provo, UT to Kenneth and Francie
Wzorek. He attended Wheeling High School in Chicago, Illinois. He graduated from Brigham Young
University with a Bachelor's Degree in Communications in 2000. He served a church mission in
Bordeaux, France.
Ken worked as an Art Director in Advertising for many years before creating several successful businesses of his own. He was invited to be a partner in a franchise group for the Apple Spice
brand and served as their Chief Branding Officer. His unique talents and creativity were evident in
everything he touched.
Ken loved the outdoors, camping, and found solace in the mountains. His pride and joy was his
Airstream, which he kept in immaculate condition. He was passionate about traveling the world and
working on his beautiful home. He also enjoyed cooking, hosting parties and entertaining friends. He
had a deep love for his friends and family and would do anything for them.
Ken is survived by his parents Kenneth and Francie Wzorek, his sisters Suzanne (Eric) Field, Christine
Wzorek, and Lauren (Danny) Earl, and his beloved nieces and nephews: Taryn, Ashlyn, Camryn, Owen,
Esther, Cecilia, and James Knight. He is also survived by many close friends which he also considered his
family.
Funeral services will be held Saturday May 22, 2021 at 2:00 pm in the Anderson & Sons Mortuary Lone
Peak Chapel, 6141 West 11000 North, Highland, UT 84003. A viewing will be held prior to the services
from 12:45 to 1:45 pm at the Lone Peak Chapel. Burial will be in the Provo City Cemetery.
Please share a memory of Ken on his tribute wall at andersonmortuary.com.