1938-2019
Kent Blaine Hansen, beloved husband, father and dentist, passed away on August 2, 2019. He was born April 7, 1938 in Spanish Fork, Utah to Milton Blaine and Louise Dixon Hansen. He married Sylvia Vincent of Provo in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on November 23, 1960. Married for fifty-nine years, together they had eight children, thirty four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Kent grew up in Palmyra, with his identical twin brother Brent, his older sister Lorraine (Snell) Olsen, and their younger sister Susan Hansen. Kent loved his horses, animals and farming. Kent graduated from Spanish Fork High School (1956), Brigham Young University, and from the School of Dentistry at Western Reserve University (Cleveland, Ohio) in 1965. Retiring in 2008, Kent loved his profession, serving his patients and staff for over forty-three years, with offices in Fremont, California; Spanish Fork, Utah; and two offices in the Salt Lake Valley.
Kent was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, having served his first mission in the Hawaii Honolulu Mission, where he developed many life-long friendships. His love for Hawaii and especially the people never diminished throughout his life. After his retirement, Kent and Sylvia served a senior mission in the Canada Toronto West Mission. An inspiring leader and administrator, Kent served as Bishop of the Fremont, California 1st Ward and as Stake President of the Salem, Utah Stake. He and Sylvia also served as temple workers in Provo and Payson, Utah Temples. Kent’s service in the Church and his faith in his Savior shaped the course of his life.
Kent was known for his genuine love of others. Kent has an incredible ability to reach out and make others feel recognized and important. He was a hardworking man, and he will be long remembered for kindness and generosity to his family, friends and community. More than this, he was deeply in love and devoted to his wife Sylvia. He loved his family with all his heart. Kent enjoyed BYU sports, antique cars and horse buggies, and supporting his children and grandchildren in their many sports and activities. He supported his children in 4-H, academics, and he also served as a basketball coach for his children. Kent did everything with enthusiasm and happiness. He was always optimistic and saw the good in everyone.
Kent’s and Sylvia’s home was a gathering place, for family, neighbors and for all who visit, whom Kent warmly greeted and welcomed. Calling all of his six accomplished daughters “Cutie Pie,” Kent was extremely proud of them, and was close to his sons-in-law. He also took great pride in his two sons Blaine and David who, both followed in their father’s profession, the first as an orthodontist in Las Vegas, and the second as dentist in Salem, Utah.
Kent is survived by his wife Sylvia Vincent Hansen, his older sister Lorraine Olsen, Spanish Fork, Utah; and his children Janece (Larry) Hughes of Salem Utah; Melanie Nord Church, Sandy, Utah; Kristine (Gary) Hulme, San Jose, California; Sheree (Chad) Argyle, Santaquin, Utah; Dr. Blaine R. (Katie) Hansen, Las Vegas, Nevada; Monica (Stewart) Lamb, Salem, Utah; Rochele (Ryan) Ogden, Sanford, Florida; and Dr. David (Alyse), Salem, Utah; and his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Kent was proceeded in death by his parents, his sister Susan, his twin brother Brent, two beloved grandchildren, Spencer Argyle, and Gabriela Hansen.
The family offers their sincere thanks for the hospice care offered by Maple Creek Home Health and Beehive Home, particularly the care offered by Heather, Charity, Marlet, and Chantell.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Salem Stake Center Chapel, 470 E. Salem Canal Rd., Salem, Utah. Family and friends may visit on Monday evening, August 5, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main Street, Spanish Fork, Utah, and on Tuesday morning at the church from 9:45-10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery.
