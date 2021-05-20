1962 — 2021
Kent Booth Wallace was born to Lon and Lynnette Wallace in Provo, Utah. He succumbed to his battle with cancer on May 11, 2021.
Kent grew up in Provo and graduated from Timpview High School, where he was a member of the swim team and the debate team. He then earned a B.A. from BYU. Kent served a mission for the LDS Church to Norway, and after graduation from university moved back to Norway and worked in the North Sea oil fields. His three children were born to him and his first wife in Norway. He retired from the oil industry and moved back to Utah after an industrial accident left him permanently disabled.
Kent moved with his second wife to Michigan in 1999 and was joined by two of his children. He has lived in Lake Orion, Michigan, for the past 20 years. Kent loved riding his recumbent bicycle while towing a trailer full of his dogs. His home sits on the shore of Lake Bunny Run and he spent many hours pedaling his paddleboat around the lake. He visited nursing homes with his service dogs, who were popular with residents, particularly when the dogs were dressed in Michigan University regalia or their Scottish kilts. He was known in Michigan as an excellent Sunday School teacher. Kent will finally get his wish to return to Utah later this summer, when his ashes are interred at the East Lawn Cemetery.
Kent is survived by his mother, Lynnette Wallace; his wife, Stephanie Terry; his sister, Valerie Wallace; his son Erik Wallace (Renae); his granddaughters, Jade and Evelyn; his son Steffen Wallace; his daughter, Jasmin Helgesen (Andreas); and his three dogs, Morag, Bruce, and Pippin. There will be celebration of Kent’s life held on May 22, 2011, in the backyard of his home. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to the Humane Society.