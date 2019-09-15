1942-2019
Kent F. Measom, 77, passed away September 10, 2019, surrounded by loved ones in his home, just weeks after being diagnosed with leukemia.
Kent was born March 8, 1942 to Jennings Measom and Hannah Leonora Francis Measom in Lake Shore, Utah. He was the youngest of seven children, and his older brothers and sisters adored their sweet baby brother. His parents set an example of hard work, thrift, and faith in the Savior and a testimony of the truthfulness of the gospel.
Kent attended schools in Lake Shore and Spanish Fork. He served a full-time mission in the Calgary Alberta Canada Mission for the LDS Church from 1961-1963.
On January 7, 1965, Kent married his sweetheart Connie Barnes in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they were blessed with eight children. He was an exceptional husband, father, and grandfather.
Kent graduated from Brigham Young University in 1966 with a BS in accounting, and worked as an accountant in Utah and in California for over 40 years. He and Connie created and ran a successful home health agency, Horizon Home Health, through which they blessed many lives.
Kent was gifted with the talent to build and repair. In his later years he refined his woodworking skills. His children’s homes are filled with beautiful and cherished hand-crafted gifts.
Kent had a great love and talent for music, and he passed that love along to his family. Many people were uplifted and entertained by his singing and guitar playing. His quick wit and agile mind stayed with him to the final days of his life.
Kent was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved the Lord and had a strong testimony. He served in many callings, especially in the Young Men program. He recently enjoyed serving in the Elders Quorum presidency. His greatest desire in life was to serve others. He had a gift for recognizing and humbly fulfilling the needs of others.
Kent is survived by his wife, Connie, his sisters June (Lynn) Houtz, and DeeAnn (Sterling) Swenson, and by his sons Tyler (Diana Whitten) Measom and Nathan (Tom Kuhn) Measom, and his daughters, Marnie (Wes) Spencer, Polly (Mike Miller) Measom, Erin Measom, Amber (Richard) Rawle, and Megan (Bill) Sivert, 24 grandchildren, and one great-grandson. He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Amanda, and by his parents and four older siblings, Rex, Frances (Glade) Stone, Job (Louise), and Lorna (Harry) Davis.
Funeral services will be held Monday, September 16th, 2019, at 11 am with a viewing from 9:30-10:45, at the LDS Chapel, 8060 East 36500 North, Indianola, Utah. A viewing will be held Sunday evening, from 6-8 pm, at Walker Mortuary, 187 South Main Street in Spanish Fork. Interment will be in the Spanish Fork Cemetery.
Special thanks to Intermountain Hospice in Mount Pleasant, especially Kayln and Debbie, for their loving care of Kent in his final days.