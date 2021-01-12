Kent Rex Grange
1951 - 2021
Kent Rex Grange passed away peacefully on January 7, 2021. Kent was born in Provo, Utah on September 18, 1951 to Dorothy and Lenis Grange. He graduated from Orem High and began working as a mechanic for UDOT. He retired from UDOT as a shop foreman in December 2003.
He married Lanette Davis on May 10, 1974 after wooing her with his sideburns and new tires on her Chevelle. They lived in Orem and later Lindon where they raised two daughters. Kent designed and built their home and fixed anything with an engine.
Kent was an avid sportsman, taught hunters education and gun safety classes, and ran shooting ranges for over ten years. He loved the outdoors and camping. He helped anyone in need. He was quiet, but always had a little mischievous twinkle in his eye. His sarcasm and one-liners were most recently appreciated by many hospital staff.
Kent demonstrated dignity and grace over the past 6 years fighting liver cancer. Kent's family expresses our deepest gratitude to the donor and family of Kent's donor liver for the additional 3 years we had with Kent.
The Grange's express heartfelt thanks to the Liver Transplant, Interventional Radiology, Nephrology, SICU, SSTU, Infectious Disease, and the many PT and OT staff at the U of U Hospital, the Oncology team and ICU staff at the Huntsman Cancer Hospital and to the Provo Dialysis team. Thank you for helping Kent through his many medical trials with dignity and respect.
Kent is survived by his wife Lanette and daughters Natalie and Angela Grange who will miss him terribly but are grateful he is free from medical devices and pain.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at the Lindon 19th Ward, 731 East Center Street, Lindon, Utah. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, Jan. 14, from 6-8:00 p.m. at the Berg Mortuary of Orem, 500 North State Street. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Graveside interment at Eastlawn Memorial Hills in Provo. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.