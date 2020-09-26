KERN PHILLIP/PETER KOYOTE BOYER
Born 7 Dec 1947, grew up in Springville, Utah, died the 16th of June 2020 in Taos, NM. Kern/Peter was a wandering soul and a seeker of truth, a hard worker, an entrepreneur, a published author, and a friend to all.
He leaves 3 ex-wives, Sue, Sandy and Karen; a daughter, Dawn; a son, Denver; and many others who loved him, especially Okie, his dachshund. Peter appreciated everything anyone did for him in his last days!
Come, if you can, to meet and share memories and a meal at 12 noon, Saturday 10 October 2020 at Creekside Pavilion, Jolley Ranch Park, Hobble Creek Canyon, shortly E. of Kelly's Grove, Springville. In case of bad weather, meet at 995 W. Center, Springville, Utah. Please bring a favorite food to share. Drinks and utensils provided.