Kevin Brent Fullmer, 63, of Springville passed away May 21, 2020. He was born February 4, 1957 to DRay Fullmer and Delores Anne Smith Fullmer. Upon graduating from Springville High School he joined the US Army serving from 1977-1983. He was an avid lover of the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, hiking, snowmobiling, camping, shed hunting and golfing. He was a lover of music and was able to experience many concerts during his lifetime in the US and abroad. He loved animals and was notorious for taking in strays. He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his brother Mike Fullmer (Rachel) and sister LuAnn Schroeder (Gary), his daughters, Necia Anne Gallagher, Tara Lee Beckstead (Bryan), his bonus children, Louis James Petro, Cassie Mae Petro, 7 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Kevin was a devoted and loving father, dear friend and grandfather and will be missed dearly by many. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 15 at the Springville Evergreen Cemetery, 1997 South 400 East. The family requests that the CDC social distancing guidelines are maintained at the service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Kevin’s honor to a charity of your choice.