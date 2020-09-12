Kevin Vance Schmidt
1990 - 2020
Kevin Vance Schmidt, 30, of Georgetown, Colorado, previously of Orem, Utah, passed away September 8, 2020. Kevin was born August 21, 1990 in Provo, Utah, to Robert Edward Schmidt and Teresa Sue Calder.
Kevin attended Cascade Elementary 1-6 grade and then Dan Peterson School 7-12 grade and then Alpine Transition & Education Center until 2012. One of Kevin's favorite things to do was going camping where he could do one of his favorite activities fishing. Kevin loved to watch sports, his favorite teams were the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordon, and his favorite football team was the Minnesota Vikings.
Kevin is preceded in death by his grandparents Vance and Lois Calder and Allen and Monty Schmidt. He is survived by his mother Teresa (Jim) Wohlwend, Robert (DeeDee) Schmidt, brother R. Alan (Ani) Schmidt, and sister Marianne (Joe) Dale.
Graveside Services will be Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Orem City Cemetery, 1520 North 800 East, Orem. Family and friends may visit that morning from 9:30 am - 10:30 am at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 East 800 North Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.walkersanderson.com.