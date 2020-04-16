1958 - 2020
Our sweet angel, Kim Tolman Penrod, passed away on April 13th, 2020 at age 61. She was the sunshine of our life and lived every moment to the fullest. She made her home in Genola, Utah, with the love of her life, Bill Penrod.
She was born September 22, 1958, to Orson and Elaine Tolman. At one month old she started smiling, and never stopped. She loved to sing primary songs, dance with her friends, and spend time with cousins. Kim always had a great deal of friends, but her sister Tammy was her best friend. She went to American Fork High where she loved being a Cavette. She graduated with many dear friends, with whom she continued on to Snow College with. During a course at Snow College was where Bill first saw the beautiful Kim Penrod. They were married for time and all eternity in the Provo Temple on February 18th, 1983.
Kim and Bill created a beautiful life together in Genola, where together they raised six kids. Kim spent all of her time as a devout homemaker; sewing outfits for her family, cooking delicious meals, and most of all, creating a home abiding in the spirit and filled with love. She truly made home a heaven on earth. She enjoyed reading and just being with her family. In her later years she spent much of her time working hand in hand with Bill on the dairy farm, where their love grew even stronger. Kim served faithfully in many organizations in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved them all. She was constantly serving everyone around her with a positive attitude. Her whole life was an example of charity and selflessness. Kim will be most remembered for her Christlike example of love, selfless service, and patience.
Everyone that met Kim adored her. She radiated kindness and had a genuinely sweet and compassionate heart that attracted others. She was the most perfect mom to not only her own kids, but many other children who felt loved by her. Her life was a shining example of Christlike service that will never be forgotten.
Kim was preceded in death by her father, Orson Duncan Tolman, and survived by her mother, Elain Tolman, four siblings: Tammy, Brad, Troy, and Heather; husband: Bill, and her six kids: Brooke (Kurtis) Hogan, Ashlee (Dustin) Jarrett, Necole (Spencer) Harman, Whitney (Shane) Blackett, Logan (Erica) Penrod, and Preston Penrod, along with 16 grandchildren. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
There will be a graveside service at 12 noon on Saturday April 18th, at the Genola Cemetery, S Main St, Genola, UT 84655. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.walkermemorials.com.