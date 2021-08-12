Klinton Fred Newman
July 31, 1981 - August 8, 2021
On Sunday, August 8, 2021, our dear son, brother, father, and uncle, Klinton Fred Newman, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 40.
Klint was born on July 31, 1981, to Fred Newman and Bonnie Robertson. He was the youngest of four children. Klint had a magnetic personality and a large friend group. He also had a special bond with his grandfather, Gayle Robertson. Despite his own popularity, Klint was always genuine, gentle, and kind like his grandfather. He made each person feel included and loved regardless of their background or circumstances. Klint was also adventurous, bonding with his family and friends through camping, fishing, skateboarding, snowboarding, and baseball. He graduated from Pleasant Grove High School.
On March 5, 2010, Drake Newman was born to Klint Newman and Janis Angeles. Klint loved Drake with all of his heart. The two loved swimming, playing video games, hiking, fishing, and playing baseball together.
Klint was entrepreneurial, starting his first business (Big Time Sports Cards) in grade school. After high school, he quickly became a highly skilled painter. Shortly before his passing, he founded his own painting business, Timp Custom Paint and Design.
Klint will be deeply missed by his surviving mother, Bonnie, his siblings, Kenneth (Tink) Newman, Debi Holmstead, and Michelle Cook, and his son, Drake, who cherished their time with him and who will carry his memory long into the future. He was preceded in death by his father.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery, 550 North 100 West, Pleasant Grove. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.olpinmortuary.com.