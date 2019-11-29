1977-2019
Korina V Colledge, 42, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019. She was born in Provo, Utah on August 10, 1977 to Ronald and Christie Colledge. She lived and attended school in Lehi, graduating in 1996, and later moved to Taylorsville.
Korina had a very kind heart and made friends easily. She enjoyed working hard and spending time with friends and family. She loved camping, fishing, her stuffed monkey and making people laugh. Korina enjoyed participating in the Special Olympics, winning several medals.
Korina will be remembered as a kind, generous, and loving soul who went out of her way to make sure those around her were happy. Her selflessness was why everyone who knew her loved her. She will be greatly missed at family gatherings, birthdays, celebrations, and holidays.
She is survived by her mother; her fiancé, Wesley Clark; her sister Michelle Colledge and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She is reunited with her father, grandparents, and other family members.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 30 at 11 a.m. at the 4th Ward East Stake Center, 851 N 1200 E, Lehi. A luncheon will be served following the service. Interment will be held at Lehi Cemetery at a later date.