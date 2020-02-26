Kristine Fugal Hughes was born to goodly parents, Jennie Burch Fugal and Bryan Christian Fugal. She was raised in Pleasant Grove, Utah with her loved brothers and sisters Karl Alan Fugal, Kenneth Fugal, Milton Fugal, Sherman Fugal, Carolyn Fugal, Laurel Fugal Dimock and Lawrence Fugal. She was a loving mother and successful businesswoman. She is survived by her husband Eugene L. Hughes and children, Craig and Karen Hughes, Chris and Miyuki Hughes, Kent and Heidi Hughes Hastings, Rob and Sherston Hughes Faux, Matt and Julie Hughes King, Paul and Jeni Hughes McCoard, and Blake and Kristi Hughes Dowding. She is loved by her 37 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. At Kristine’s request a private family service was held on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Interment was held at the Orem City Cemetery. Kristine loves her Heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus Christ, and hopes to live with them and her family together forever. To express condolences visit www.NelsonMortuary.com.