1953-2019
Kristy Silver Phillips age 65 died September 9, 2019, in Provo, Utah, of causes related to ALS. Kristy was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on September 28, 1953, the oldest of four daughters born to Roy Richards Silver and LaRae Weight Silver. Her sisters are Laurie (Harold) Pergler, Sherilyn (Gregory) Sorensen, and Melinda (Moises) Silver. Kristy was raised in Salt Lake City (Olympus High) and was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was an attorney, author, and mother who enjoyed travel and genealogy. Kristy married her best friend, Lee Revell Phillips, in the Salt Lake Temple on May 3, 1973. They were blessed with three children: Lee Revell (Amy Heal) Phillips, David Van (Cherilyn Stubbs) Phillips and Marec Phillips Cavender. She loved being a grandmother to her 10 grandchildren: Isaak, Adalynn, Elleny, and Orrin Phillips, Mary and Eli Phillips, and Aliza, Foster, Arwen and Esher Cavender. Funeral services will be held at the Hillside Chapel 1960 N. 1500 E. Provo on September 21 at 11 am. Viewings will be at the Chapel Friday night 6-8 pm and Saturday 9-10:30 am. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at www.walkersanderson.com.