1986-2019
Funeral services for Kyle Brierley will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 13th, 2019 at the Benjamin Ward Meetinghouse, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Benjamin UT. Lunch will be served after the service.
A Celebration of Kyle’s life will be held from 1:00 p.m. — 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17th at the Dickinson Ward Meetinghouse, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Dickinson, ND. All are invited to come for a short program and to share stories of Kyle’s life.
Kyle Brierley, 33, passed away on August 4, 2019 after being struck by lightning while working as a volunteer on a biking trail near Richardton, ND.
Kyle was born April 12, 1986 in Payson, UT to Richard Brierley and Tammy Lundell (Brierley) Lance. He attended school in Spanish Fork and Payson, and graduated from Payson High School. Growing up in Utah, Kyle loved camping, hunting, fishing, boat trips to Lake Powell, and snowboarding. In 2007, he married Beverly Hardy of Modesto, CA. He trained as an electrician at Utah Valley University in Provo and rose to the level of journeyman. They eventually moved to Dickinson, ND, where Kyle worked as an automation technician in the oil field. In the Badlands of western North Dakota, Kyle developed a life-long passion for mountain biking. He had a special place in his heart for the Maah Daah Hey trail, where he started his competitive career with a 100 mile race. He was a tireless worker, helping to keep miles of trail cleared for all to ride. A hands-on dad, Kyle loved coaching and watching his kids play hockey, riding bike with his wife and kids, camping, and just spending time with his family.
Kyle was known for his friendliness and constant smile. He was always first to lend a hand, and last to quit. He was a caring friend, son, brother, husband and especially father. He leaves behind his wife, Beverly; daughter, Ella (11); son, Maddux (7) all of Dickinson, ND; mother, Tammy (Chuck) Lance of Payson, UT; father, Richard (Lori) Brierley of Burlington, ND; sisters, Karen (Brian) Harrison of Spanish Fork, UT, Michelle (Jack) Freebury, Miranda (Jake) Kyllo, and Caitlin (Jeff) Froseth, all of Minot, ND, Mariah Tengesdal of Fargo, ND, Ashley Gibson of Eagle Mountain, UT, and Makaylen Gardner of St. George, UT; brothers, Richard (Kami) Brierley of Lehi, UT, Tanner Brierley of Burlington, ND, and Logan Brierley of Minot, ND; and a great many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents James and Maria Brierley, Dick Lundell, and Karen Steele.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Save the Maah Daah Hey organization: www.experienceland.org.