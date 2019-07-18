1968-2019
Kyle Grant Thorn passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 15, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born September 24, 1968 to James Ashel and Karen White Thorn. He is survived by his heart and soul partner, Justin Moses; his daughter Hannah (Brayden) Macfarlane; siblings: Debra DeRose, Richard (Sherrie) Thorn, Ryan (Robin) Thorn, Emily (Brent) Wiscombe, and twin sister Karalee (Lindsay) Peterson. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Dennis DeRose.
Viewing will be held Friday, July 19th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Walker Mortuary, 187 S Main Street, Spanish Fork, UT and again on Saturday, July 20th from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the LDS Chapel located at 1785 E 400 S, Springville, Utah. Funeral services will begin Saturday at 11:00 am at the same location.
To view full obituary, visit the Walker Mortuary website at www.walkerobits.com.