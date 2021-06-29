1941 — 2021
L. Dee Stevenson, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021 due to complications from surgery.
Dee was born November 1, 1941 in Payson, Utah. He was the son of Floyd Cyril Stevenson and Ora Brimhall Stevenson, and the last of five children.
Dee was raised in Payson, Utah, and graduated from Payson High School in 1960. He attended Brigham Young University and received a bachelor’s degree in Education.
He met the love of his life, Julie Cheever Stevenson, and they were married on October 6, 1971. They were later sealed for time and eternity in the Manti LDS Temple.
Dee was a selfless person and was always looking for ways to help other people. He never expected anything in return. He spent many years taking care of his beloved wife, who was suffering from chronic health problems. He was the definition of true love. He cared for his children and grandchildren, spending many hours of quality time, helping with homework, and teaching life lessons. He was a hard-working father who held multiple jobs at one time. Dee still made time for his family, a trait he passed on to his own children.
Dee served his country honorably with the 25th Infantry Division near Cu Chi in Vietnam as a machine gunner, radio dispatcher, and the Military Police. He received many awards for his service during Vietnam, and was proud to have served his country.
Dee was employed by Nebo School District as a teacher for over 37 years. He received many accolades during his teaching career. He was selected as an Outstanding Elementary Teacher of America, Outstanding Teacher in American Education, as well as receiving the The Crystal Apple Award. He served as an officer of the Nebo Teachers Association and was a Teacher Leader in the Nebo School District for many years.
Dee had a passion for history. He spent countless hours researching Payson history, people, culture, and the surrounding areas. He wrote a weekly history article for the Payson Chronicle, and authored four books on the history of Payson. He was recently awarded the 2020 Clarence Dixon Taylor Historical Research Award from BYU. Dee also served as President of the People Preserving Peteetneet (PPP), and was on the Board of Trustees for the Payson Historical Society. He had the honor to be on the A&E series “Ghost Hunters” for his knowledge on the Black Hawk War and Chief Peteetneet.
He had a love for vintage cars. When Dee was younger, he loved to buy cars and restore them to their original glory. As he got older, his children were astounded by his knowledge of the old cars. He loved to show them in the car shows and talk shop with other car enthusiasts.
Dee is survived by his five children: Andrea Eliason (Jeff), Lehi, UT; Clark Stevenson, Payson, UT; Patrick Stevenson (Julie), Raleigh, NC; Spencer Stevenson (Teresa), Payson, UT; Corrie Stevenson, Payson, UT. He has seven grandchildren: Abbey and Emrey Eliason; Ethan, Yates and Mercedes Stevenson; Zoe and Peyton Stevenson. He is also survived by his sister Carol Laycock. He was preceded in death by his wife, Julie Stevenson, his parents, and his three brothers: Dale, Jim, and Bill.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 1, from 5:00-8:30 PM at the Peteetneet Museum, 10 North 600 East, Payson, UT, and Friday, July 2, from 11:00 AM-12:30 PM at the Payson Utah South Stake Center, 711 South 600 East, Payson, UT. Service will follow at 1:00 PM. Interment with Military Honors will follow at the Payson City Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Utah Valley Mortuary.
Funeral Services are being live-streamed from the link below. Visitors will need to find “Stevenson Funeral Services” in the list and enter their name to view. http://mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.org/Events/paysonutahsouthstake.
Our family would like to thank all of Dee’s family and friends, especially those at Peteetneet Museum, for their friendships throughout the years with Dee. He loved working with all of the great people involved in the operation of Peteetneet. Dee once stated, “without each and every one of them, it would be impossible to operate and maintain the Museum and Cultural Arts Center.” He felt Peteetneet Museum was the “showpiece” of Payson and it represented the city well.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com.