Lalah Nielsen Cameron
Lalah Nielsen Cameron passed away peacefully at her Orem home on September 19, 2020. Lalah was born on March 4, 1932, in Kimball, Idaho to Leslie Moroni and Carrie Landon Nielsen.
She grew up in the agricultural community of Kimball with one younger brother, Val Dean, and four older brothers and sisters: Lester, Erma, Donald, and Alta Fay. She remained devoted to her parents and siblings throughout her life.
After graduating from Firth High School, Lalah moved to Pocatello, Idaho for employment. It was in Pocatello where she met her husband, James B. Cameron, while he was on leave from military service. After a year of dating and James' military discharge, Lalah and James married in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on June 26, 1953.
James' employment as a professor took the new family from Idaho to Los Angeles, back to Pocatello, next to Bozeman, Montana, and finally to Orem, Utah in 1969. Lalah and her family remained in Orem for the remainder of her life except for fifteen months living in Tripoli, Libya, where James was teaching during a sabbatical from BYU. Their union was blessed with four children: Linda Cameron Myers (Craigh) of Norfolk, Virginia; Stephen V. Cameron (Marianne) of Weston, Connecticut; Douglas J. Cameron of Sandy, Utah; and Brian L. Cameron (Kelly) of Houston, Texas. Lalah has five grandchildren (Carrie, Chase, Audrey, Cate, and Dane), with the youngest arriving only one week before her passing.
A devoted wife and mother, Lalah always had a smile and a hug for her family and friends. Lalah was a lifelong and enthusiastic member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was unfailingly cheerful and conscientious in executing her church callings, most recently as a temple worker serving elbow-to-elbow with her husband in the Mount Timpanogos LDS Temple. Lalah felt enriched to serve and cherished the many life-long friendships made over her decades of service.
Lalah's life was claimed by complications of Alzheimer's disease. She was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings. She is survived by her husband of sixty-seven years, James, her four children, and five grandchildren.
An open viewing will be held at the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home in Orem, Utah on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm. A family memorial service will be held at 2pm Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home. Friends and extended family are invited to view the Monday memorial live or after the event on the funeral home's website (www.walkersanderson.com). Please see the website for details about online viewing of the service.