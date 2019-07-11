LaMar J Alvey

1937-2019
On July 8, 2019 we lost our husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather due to ongoing health issues. LaMar was born on July 25, 1937 in Goshen, Utah to Maurice and Norma Jasperson Alvey. He graduated from Payson High School, class of 1955. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1956 to 1962. On July 26, 1958 he married his sweetheart Donna Hancock. They resided in Payson for the past 60 years raising six children, creating a legacy of 24 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren. He worked for Standard Oil in Ely, Nevada, the Burgon Mine Kennecott, Price River Coal in Helper, and WW Clyde Construction Company, retiring in 2004. He was an avid outdoorsman. He is survived by his wife of 61 years and his children; Brent (Robyn), Brenda (Robin), Jim (Theressa), Scott, Troy (Tonya), and Deanma (Brian), a sister; Jean (Mark LaMar) Hall, and a brother; Golden (Kathy) Alvey. He is preceded in death by his parents and three brothers; Ted, Stephen Max, and Eddie (infant). He is also preceded by two grandsons, Casey Alvey and Joe Elmer. Special thanks to Katie Shepard and Clark Thatcher for their exceptional care. We would also like to thank Robyn, our personal chauffeur. She was a godsend! Visitation will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at Walker Funeral Home in Payson, 587 South 100 West. A graveside service will follow in Goshen City Cemetery at Noon with military honors accorded by the American Legion.
