LaMar Scott Sparks
Scott was born on February 14, 1946, the third child of Donna Lucile Tanner and Dee Earl Sparks. He was raised in Nephi, Utah and graduated from Juab High School. He worked at the American Oil gas station while he attended Trade Tech Vocational School in Provo. When he graduated, he worked at Greenwood Chevrolet in Nephi. He also attended College of Southern Utah and Snow College in Ephraim receiving a Degree in Applied Science.
In 1967 he married DeeAnna Blackburn. They had two children-Kymberlee Jane and Hal Scott. He loved living in Nephi but in 1967 Scott applied for and was hired to work for Utah Highway Patrol in Wendover, Utah. While he was there, he became a volunteer fireman. He later was involved with American Fork Fire Department and a member of the Utah State Firemen's Association for a total of fifty years.
Scott retired after twenty years with the highway patrol for health reasons. He always liked to go target shooting, hunting and fishing. Scott loved to ride motorcycles and eventually acquired a three-wheel Honda Trike. Scott liked music especially classical. He even played the accordion, clarinet, bass clarinet, valve trombone, baritone and the French horn. Scott was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He served many years as the ward clerk and was a faithful home teacher.
Scott passed away peaceful at home on July 31, 2021 after suffering many years with health issues. He had fought not only 40 years of MS but also survived an aorta dissection in 2013 which very few live through. He is survived by his wife of fifty years, a daughter Kymberlee (Vaughn) Miles, a son Hal (Denise) Sparks, 13 grandchildren, and one great grandchild, and his brother DeRay (Sandra) Sparks, and two sisters Helen (Dee) Tranter and Ann Arehart.
A viewing will be held Sunday evening August 8 from 6-8 at Anderson & Sons Mortuary at 49 E 100 N in AF. His funeral will be held on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 11 am at the Hillcrest 1st Ward at 910 N 540 W in AF with a viewing one hour before. Burial will be at the Vine Bluff Cemetery (1200 N 400 E) in Nephi at 2 o'clock.
Funeral services will be streamed at the link below beginning at 10:30am.
