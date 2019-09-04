Lana Harding

1952 — 2019
Lana Griffin Harding, 67, slipped away peacefully, on August 28, 2019, in Orem, Utah. Lana was born on August 8, 1952, to Donald Griffin and Darlene Porter Griffin Reynolds in Provo, UT. She married Charlie Brent Mitchell in 1971. Together they had two children: Becky and Jesse. During this time she worked at Fritzi’s Sewing Factory and developed a deep love of sewing. She made many special hand crafted items, for those she loved, throughout the years.
Lana and Charlie later divorced and she moved to Escalante, Utah, where she worked with her mom and dad, Donald and Darlene, at the family café, The Double D. She married Gary Harding in 1981; together they took over the family business and operated it as The Golden Loop for many years. After Lana and Gary divorced, she moved to Cedar City to be near her two children and her grandchildren.
During her final years she lived as a caretaker for her elderly mother Darlene and Darlene’s husband Glade; taking care of her mother through Darlene’s final days. Lana spent the last year of her life greatly missing her mother and a deep peace was felt when she was finally able to go home to be back with her mom and dad, whom she missed with all her heart.
Lana leaves behind her son, Jesse (Taralyn) Mitchell; daughter, Becky (Troy) Olsen; grandchildren: Cheyenne and CJ; and Nikki and Brett; as well as 3 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Diane Richin. She is preceded in death by both of her parents, and her two brothers, Lane and Randy.
A graveside service for the family and friends will be held in two weeks on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Escalante Cemetery where her ashes will be buried beside her brother Randy. Funeral Directors, Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com