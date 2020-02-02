1961-2020
Lance Hayden Johnson, will be sorely missed as a son, brother, uncle, father and grandfather. He died from a sudden heart attack, in Maryland, on January 8, 2020. He was born on January 25, 1961 in Portland, Oregon to Earl Gordon and Dixie Adams Johnson.
Lance grew up in Utah, graduating from PHS, and the newly built Timpview High School, where he met many lifelong friends and enjoyed being the kicker on the football team.
Lance was known for his master craftsmanship skills in all aspects of building a house. He specialized in finish carpentry, including creating spiral staircases.
He was always looking for better ways to accomplish tasks and had many ideas of creations to patent.
Since his move to Maryland he had become an avid fan of the Baltimore Ravens.
His love of the outdoors included skiing, golfing, fishing, gardening and boating. He was known in the neighborhood for having the best garden and landscape around!
His family and friends will miss his infectious laugh, and his sharp sense of humor.
Lance is survived by his partner Katharine, his son Cole Johnson (Whitney) and their two children Jack and Emma of Cedar Hills; and his daughter Starlee Ross and her two children Lola and Tyson of West Haven; sister Colette Davis (Chad), Provo and brother, C Barry Sanford (Noelle) Pleasant Grove. He was preceded in death by his parents.