1995-2020
Lance Michael Budge was born on February 10, 1995 in Baltimore, Maryland. He was the first child of Michael Arvin Budge and Shauna Lee Tenney, and was welcomed joyfully into the world by many extended family members on both sides.
After two years in Maryland, the young family moved west to live in Orem, Utah to be near Shauna’s parents. Lance grew up surrounded by numerous cousins, aunts, and uncles who doted on the happy-go-lucky little boy. Lance was always a joy to be around, and was always looking for new adventures to explore.
Eventually, the family moved to a new development in Saratoga Springs, Utah, with a beautiful view of Utah Lake. Here, young Lance helped his dad establish a large family garden, plant numerous fruit trees, and build a large chicken coop which provided many eggs to the family over the years. He loved being at home and playing board games and computer games with his family and some of his close cousins.
Lance attended Westlake High School, and went on to attend both Utah Valley University and Mountainland Technical Institute to pursue an education in computer development. He has loved working with computers and looked forward to a career in the computer industry.
Lance had a wide variety of interests – everything from gun collecting, to working with cars, to a fascination with anything related to Japan. He loved the language, the food, and the culture. Before the onset of the recent coronavirus pandemic, he and two friends had saved their money and were planning on traveling to Japan on vacation in May. He also loved watching and quoting his favorite shows. He had a quote that was relevant to every situation, and he was always able to make everybody chuckle with his infectious laugh. Lance loved to drive. He was happiest when he was driving down the road singing along to one of his favorite songs, typically U2 or similar artists. He worked as a pizza delivery driver for nine years for his uncle Kevin at Tenney’s Pizza in Saratoga Springs and was thrilled with his new job as a driver for his cousin’s business at Evodent Dental Lab in Sandy. On April 20, 2020, Lance died working the job that he loved, and that morning he passed away after a fatal car accident on Highway 201.
Lance is survived by his parents, Mike and Shauna Budge, his siblings Kaitlyn and her husband Brayden, his brother Nathan, and his two younger sisters Katrina, and Jenna. He is also survived by his grandmother Nola Budge in Excelsior Springs, Missouri and his maternal grandparents Michael and Diane Tenney, in Saratoga Springs, UT. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Arvin Budge.