1959-2019
Lance Nelson Meldrum died on December 27, 2019. He was born September 25, 1959 in Provo, Utah. He was the third son of Loyce and Taylor Meldrum.
Lance loved his family very much. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Annette. His three brothers, Mike (Judy), Tim (Carol), and Vince (Jan). His five children Scott, Thayne (Sarah), Ryan (Maren), David (Sarah), and Allyson. Nine grandchildren; Piper, Eric, Nick, Liam, Felix, Emma, Noah, Ava, and Flora, who he loved deeply, and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, and younger brother Doug.
Lance was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed spending time watching races on TV and in person at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He loved to spend time with his best four-legged friend, Baxter.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020, 1:30 p.m., Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 East 800 North, Orem, Utah. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 North 800 East, Orem. Condolences offered to the family at www.walkersanderson.com.