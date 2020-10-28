Landon Josh Wilkerson
Landon Josh Wilkerson returned to his loving Heavenly Father on October 23, 2020 due to a tragic auto accident. Landon was born February 20, 2003 to Joshua Vest and April Jensen Wilkerson in Payson, Utah. He was the oldest of 4 children. He was an amazing big brother to Hayden, Madison and Olivia.
He was a bright light in the lives of everyone he came in contact with. He held the office of a Priest in the Aaronic Priesthood of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a valiant servant of the Lord. He was a Senior at Pleasant Grove High School and was also attending MTEC to gain a degree in Diesel Mechanics, for which he had a great passion. Most of all his favorite thing was spending time with his family and he loved the outdoors. He loved others and had a very big heart and a sweet spirit. Our family is shattered, but we will put back the pieces together with our love. We are eternally grateful for the short time we got to have with our sweet son, brother, grandson, cousin and nephew here on earth.
Survived by his parents; siblings; grandmother, Susan Vest Wilkerson of Mona, UT; grandmother, Maxine Swasey Jensen of Provo, UT; grandfather, Dale Cook Wilkerson of Richfield; many aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by his grandfather, Richard Dennis Jensen and his uncle, Kelly Vest Wilkerson.
A Visitation will be held for the public on Thursday, October 29th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 275 East 500 South, Pleasant Grove, Utah.
A live broadcast of his Funeral Service will be held Friday, October 30th at 11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 475 North 700 East, Pleasant Grove, Utah. Interment in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery, Pleasant Grove, Utah.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com.