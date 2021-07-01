LaRae Robinson Gray
1932 - 2021
LaRae Robinson Gray our beloved mother, grandma, grandma great, sister and friend went on to a greater work the afternoon of June 26th, 2021 surrounded by her loving and adoring family.
Born September 6, 1932, daughter of the late Glen and Mary Marie Rushton Robinson. She was blessed with a younger brother Kent. Mom was raised in American Fork, Utah and after completing high school, went to Utah State, in Logan, Utah, before finding her eternal companion.
On April 9, 1953, LaRae, married Leland James Gray in the Salt Lake City Temple. Together they were blessed with six children Gary (Kim), Cathy Laycock (Doug), Judy Dudley (Bud), Linda Bone, Barbara Ferre' (Todd), and Mary Robinson.
Mom has lived an exemplary life of service; especially to her family and anyone that needed a good meal or was in need of help in countless ways. Mom served in many church callings throughout her life, but one of her favorites was being able to serve in the Mt. Timpanogos Temple as an ordinance worker for 10 years.
Mom was a beautiful seamstress and a wonderful cook. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, quilting and made beautiful porcelain dolls. Each year she made all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren porcelain Christmas tree ornaments that will be treasured for years to come.
Mom's joy came in her family. She created many fun family traditions and get-togethers with the 4th of July and Christmas being two of her favorites. We have great memories of camping, snowmobiling and jeeping with aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
We are grateful to have had an amazing mom that loved each one of us unconditionally, and with her whole heart!
Our cherished mom will be greatly missed, but we rejoice in the reunion she is having with our dad and others who have gone before her. Mom is survived by her brother, Kent (Carol), children, 17 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter.
We would like to give a special thanks to Logan Porter with Brio Hospice and Summerfield Assisted Living Center in Orem, Utah for their loving care of our mom.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday July 7th, 2021, at 11:00am at the American Fork 25th Ward, 320 North 100 East, American Fork, Utah where viewings will be held Tuesday July 6th, from 6:30 - 8:00 pm and prior to services on Wednesday from 9:30 - 10:30am. Interment will be in the American Fork City Cemetery.
For those unable to attend the services can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/sundbergolpinfuneralhome.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.