LaRee Holbrook Liddiard
In the early morning of November 28, 2020, LaRee Holbrook Liddiard passed away at her home. She was born February 13, 1931, in Logan, Utah, together with her twin sister, LaRue, to Harris Burt Holbrook and Marjorie Hammond.
She was raised on a cattle ranch in Metropolis, Nevada, where she learned the value of hard work. She graduated from BYU, earning a dual degree in Elementary Education and Art. She married Gilbert Lynn Liddiard on October 11, 1953, in Las Vegas, Nevada. They were sealed In the Salt Lake Temple on April 25, 1958.
She was a beautiful artist, among her many other talents. She sang in many choral groups, singing for funerals and special occasions. She taught school for 25 years, retiring from Nephi Elementary in 1994.
LaRee was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had many callings in the church throughout her life. She and her husband served a mission at the Bishops' Storehouse. They also served weekly in the temple for 30 years. She loved teaching Relief Society, doing the Relief Society Bulletin and the Ward Bulletin Board. She enjoyed volunteering, helping many people along the way. She was a wonderful Ministering Sister.
She had many close friends that she associated with throughout her life. She had a love for traveling, visiting most of the United States and many European countries. She was a voracious reader who loved sharing her knowledge with others. She loved all of her family and especially enjoyed family get-togethers.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Heather Lyman, of Maple Creek Hospice; and Nola Falepapalangi, for their love and care over these many months.
She is survived by her husband; her sisters, Alta Cox, and Nancy (Mike) Eastmond; her children: VeraLynn (Von) Isaman, Jeff (Jacque) Liddiard, Marjorie Rounds, Megg (Terry) Hawkins, Dwight (Brenda) Liddiard, Paul (Brenda) Liddiard, and Heather Bakker. She has 17 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, George; her in-laws, Albert and Vera Liddiard; her twin sister, LaRue Nixon Call; her son-in law, Kent Rounds; grandson-in-law, Gregory Young; and grandson, Rydel Isaman.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 187 South Main, Spanish Fork, Utah, with a viewing prior from 1:00-2:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Missionary Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints or your favorite charity.