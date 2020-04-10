1928-2020
Our beloved mother and grandmother, LaRene Rhees Taylor passed away peacefully on April 6, 2020 at the age of 91. LaRene was born June 7, 1928 in Pleasant View, Utah to George H. and Oles May Taylor Rhees. She was the fourth of five children.
LaRene graduated from Utah State Agricultural College (USU) with a degree in Elementary Education and Child Development. Her life was changed forever when she met a handsome red-haired young man and while it wasn’t love at first sight, their relationship deepened quickly. She married Philip Taylor in the Logan temple July 29, 1954.
Shortly after marriage, Phil and LaRene moved to Cleveland, Ohio where Phil attended dental school and LaRene taught Kindergarten to support the family. Following dental school, Phil and LaRene moved back to Utah where she dedicated herself to raising five daughters.
Sewing was a lifelong passion for her. Her commitment to humanitarian causes continued to the time of her passing. Although she made many items; her greatest achievement was making over 1600 dresses, many for girls so they could go to school.
LaRene was a deeply spiritual woman and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in various stake and ward positions in Relief Society, Young Women and Primary. She loved the gospel and studied daily; her faith and testimony were the guideposts that directed her life. Each of her daughters attribute her example to their foundation of faith.
Travel was also a significant part of LaRene’s life, whether it was taking family trip or touring the world with her sweetheart. Phil and LaRene have an eternal love for each other and are once again reunited. LaRene is survived by her daughters, Diane Taylor (Richard), Sue Card (Kevin), Toni Clawson (Glenn), Bonnie, and Rebecca Jenson (Wes); 21 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren; and a brother Gary H. Rhees. She was preceded in death by her husband, a grandson, parents, and three siblings.
Private family services will be held in her honor. Interment will take place in the Provo City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at uvfuneral.com.