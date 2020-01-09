1923-2019
LaRhea Nielson Twelves, 96, of Springville, Utah, passed away on Wednesday, December 31, 2019. LaRhea was born on July 24, 1923 in Mapleton, Utah to James Clarence and Elda Peterson Nielson. She had three treasured brothers, Grant, Earl, and Oran. LaRhea was a faithful and active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
LaRhea married Wendell Van Twelves on December 19th, 1944 in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple. LaRhea and Wendell had three children: Valerie, Van, and David.
As a Navy wife during World War II and the Korean Conflict, she took care of her young children alone for many years during her husband’s combat deployments. She earned her membership in the Greatest Generation.
LaRhea was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell, and her youngest son, David. She is survived by her children, Valerie Gillen (Greg) and Wendell Van Twelves, Jr (Kelli), five grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on January 11, 2020, at 11:00AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 3rd Ward chapel, 355 East Center Street in Springville, Utah. A viewing will be held Friday, January 10, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Wheeler Mortuary located at 211 East 200 South, Springville, Utah.
Condolences and remembrances may be sent to www.wheelermortuaries.com.