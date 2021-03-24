Larry Arnold Steere
1943 - 2021
Larry Arnold Steere, age 77, passed away March 20, 2021 in Cheyenne, Wyoming after a long battle with cancer. Larry was born September 27, 1943 in Provo, Utah to Lillian and Arnold Steere. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Northern California and graduated from Brigham Young University in 1969, studying Psychology.
Larry was skilled in carpentry, leaving a legacy in the cabinetry of the Historic County Courthouse in Provo. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling and exploring the countryside as a truck driver and with his pilot car business. He will be remembered for his bold mustache, big smile, "silver" tongue, and playful heart.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Gloria Jean Steere and LaVonne Abby Steere. He is survived by his partner of 25 years, Ellen Palser; his siblings Jolene (Boyd) Williams, Keith (Debbie) Steere, Jana (Lee) Johnson, and Tim Steere; and his children Sharalyn (John) Heath, Scott Steere, Bryan Steere, Alisha (Brian) Malcarne, and Andrea (Kwynn) Koop. He had 20 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Memorial Services will be held Friday, March 26 at 11am at 3312 E Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY, with a viewing just prior, from 9:30-10:30. Burial will be at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Cheyenne.