Larry Clark Shipp
Larry Clark Shipp passed away peacefully at his daughter's home in Georgia, surrounded by his family, on April 30, 2021. He will be remembered for his willingness to serve, love for the Gospel and love for his family.
He is a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Larry was married to Joyce for 67 years. He spent many hours gardening, painting landscapes, and playing card games. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He was a manager for JCPenney, Walmart, and other retail stores for 40+ years.
With Joyce as his companion, he served an honorable mission for the Church in Hong Kong and the Provo MTC Russian and Spanish Branches.
Larry was predeceased by his loving wife, Joyce Jones Shipp. Survived by his children, Debi (John) Aoki, Tyler (Danelle) Shipp, Carla (David) Daniel, LeAnn (Shawn) Hubble, Aaron (Teri) Shipp, Kevin (Lindsee) Shipp, 25 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren.
A Viewing will be held Saturday, May 8th, from 9:30 to 11:00 am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1136 West 700 South, Pleasant Grove, Utah. Graveside Services will be held at 12:00 Noon, at Larkin Sunset Garden Cemetery, 1950 East 10600 South, Sandy, Utah. Graveside services will be live streamed.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a link to the live stream for the Graveside Service may be found at www.uvfuneral.com.