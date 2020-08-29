Larry Eldon Messick
Born April 19, 1937 to Eldon Messick and Inez Atwood Messick passed peacefully, surrounded by loved ones in his home on Wednesday August 19th 2020. He was married to Terry Lynn Wilkinson Messick August 24, 1964.
Larry was a great husband, father, grandfather and friend. He had a great appreciation for the outdoors. He loved to take his family camping, hunting, and motorcycle riding. His joy in life was being a grandpa. He worked hard in HVAC for most of his life. He was preceded in death by his parents, his 2 brothers Perry and Loren Messick, his son Larry Allen, and his grandson Zachary Fenton. He is survived by his sister Jean Echols, and brothers Don, Clarke, & Bryan Messick. His wife, and children, Tammy Jo Lobstein, Shannon Dee Lewis, Wade Larry, Michal Paul, Matthew Lance (Jennifer), Adam Steven (Lori), Luke R (Emily), and Molly Ryan (Brad). As well as 21 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of life in honor of Larry for those who wish to pay their respects at Pat's Park 860 North 1000 West Provo, UT from 11am-1pm September 5th 2020.