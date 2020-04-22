1938-2020
Larry Eldon Phair, born May 23rd, 1938, passed away April 15th, 2020, in Provo, Utah.
He was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, missionary, and friend.
He was born in Medford, Oregon, to Lorrayne and Ronald Phair. He spent the first six years of his childhood in Bonanza, Oregon. The family moved to Klamath Falls for the next twelve years of his life. His siblings include his brothers Gary (Sherry), Ronald (Ron) Jr. (Carol), Bob(Rita), and sisters Suzanne (deceased) (Howard) and JoAnne (Mike) King.
He graduated from Klamath Union High School, was an Eagle Scout, and attended Brigham Young University prior to serving his mission in France and Belgium.
Upon returning home, he served in the U.S. Army Reserve. He returned to BYU in 1961 and graduated in 1964 with a double-major in French and in Business. He obtained his Master’s in French Literature from Sacramento State University.
In 1962, he married Judith Stebbins in the Los Angeles temple. Their children are Larry William (Kendra), Lisa Fluckiger (Ezdan), Stephen (Jessica), Larry Dan, Kenny (Sarah), Jasmine Schmoekel (Blair), Hirineo Lopez (Liisa), Isabel Pyatt (Jason), Lousia Weatherbee (Brian), Hisaias Lopez (Misti). He is survived by his wife, Judith, their children, thirty-nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He was a teacher and coach for twenty years in Keyes, California, and was a Coldwell Banker broker for twenty years in Turlock California.
His lifetime of service to the community included: Member and Chairman of Hughson Unified School Board, President of the Hughson Rotary, President of the Turlock Realtor’s Association, and Bishop of the Modesto 3rd and the Turlock 2nd California Wards. He loved working with the youth.
Upon retirement, he and his wife served three LDS missions to France and Belgium. He loved BYU sports, serving in the Church, and music (especially barbershop quartets). He will be greatly missed.
Due to the coronavirus, a private graveside service will be held for family only. A live broadcast of the service may be viewed online at www.walkersanderson.com 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 24, 2020. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at the same website.